Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Murphy USA Stock In The Last 10 Years

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.45%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MUSA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,696.90 today based on a price of $452.66 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.