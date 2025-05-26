Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chemed 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chemed CHE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.72%. Currently, Chemed has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion.

Buying $100 In CHE: If an investor had bought $100 of CHE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,017.09 today based on a price of $569.57 for CHE at the time of writing.

Chemed's Performance Over Last 15 Years

