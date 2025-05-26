If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.35%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $1000 of IDXX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,099.18 today based on a price of $501.57 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.