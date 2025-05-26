May 26, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.3%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,689.31 today based on a price of $653.00 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPOT Logo
SPOTSpotify Technology SA
$653.002.55%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.49
Growth
98.79
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved