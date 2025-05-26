May 26, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Insight Enterprises 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Insight Enterprises NSIT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.84%. Currently, Insight Enterprises has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In NSIT: If an investor had bought $1000 of NSIT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,559.19 today based on a price of $134.58 for NSIT at the time of writing.

Insight Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
