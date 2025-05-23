$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Allison Transmission ALSN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.73%. Currently, Allison Transmission has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion.

Buying $100 In ALSN: If an investor had bought $100 of ALSN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $327.70 today based on a price of $101.35 for ALSN at the time of writing.

Allison Transmission's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.