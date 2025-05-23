May 23, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cloudflare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.27%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In NET: If an investor had bought $1000 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,626.20 today based on a price of $157.55 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$157.55-0.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.95
Growth
28.89
Quality
Not Available
Value
6.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved