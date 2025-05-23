May 23, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Oracle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.2%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $437.38 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.51 today based on a price of $155.97 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$155.97-0.85%

Overview
