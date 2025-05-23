May 23, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In First BanCorp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
First BanCorp FBP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.78%. Currently, First BanCorp has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.

Buying $100 In FBP: If an investor had bought $100 of FBP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $354.14 today based on a price of $19.85 for FBP at the time of writing.

First BanCorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

