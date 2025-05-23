Alclear Investments II LLC Executes Sell Order: Offloads $8.96M In Clear Secure Stock

Alclear Investments II LLC, Board Member at Clear Secure YOU, reported an insider sell on May 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday outlined that LLC executed a sale of 350,907 shares of Clear Secure with a total value of $8,958,488.

In the Friday's morning session, Clear Secure's shares are currently trading at $25.6, experiencing a up of 0.67%.

Get to Know Clear Secure Better

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Understanding the Numbers: Clear Secure's Finances

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 62.01% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Clear Secure's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.26.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 15.7 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.61 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Clear Secure's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 11.92, Clear Secure could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

