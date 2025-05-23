Judy Brown Of Agilent Technologies Shows Optimism, Buys $182K In Stock

Judy Brown, Board Member at Agilent Technologies A, reported an insider buy on May 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown made a significant move by purchasing 1,677 shares of Agilent Technologies as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $182,642.

In the Friday's morning session, Agilent Technologies's shares are currently trading at $107.48, experiencing a down of 2.01%.

Discovering Agilent Technologies: A Closer Look

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Breaking Down Agilent Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 53.48% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Agilent Technologies's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.12. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 25.16 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Agilent Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.86 , Agilent Technologies's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 17.89 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

