Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.08 7.05 3.36 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.36 2.07 2.13 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.38 3.92 3.25 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 64.11 26.40 5.90 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 194.86 11.33 1.61 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.25 1.50 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.34 6.72 3.43 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.56 1.35 0.52 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.39 4.14 3.11 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.07 4.76 2.94 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 11.70 3.55 1.03 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% Macy's Inc 5.76 0.73 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 70.64 3.71 1.06 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.28 0.24 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 125 7.56 0.32 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.55 5.57 1.84 6.01% $8.04 $17.84 4.66%

Through a meticulous analysis of Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.08 is 0.78x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.05 , which is 1.27x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.36 , which is 1.83x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 0.22% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.41x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.66%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of ROE, Amazon.com shows lower profitability compared to peers. However, its high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong operational performance within the industry sector.

