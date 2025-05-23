May 23, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kinsale Cap Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.05%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,057.66 today based on a price of $452.00 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
