May 22, 2025 7:00 PM

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Loews Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Loews L has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.53%. Currently, Loews has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion.

Buying $100 In L: If an investor had bought $100 of L stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.10 today based on a price of $87.59 for L at the time of writing.

Loews's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
