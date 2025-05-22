Here's How Much $100 Invested In CenterPoint Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CenterPoint Energy CNP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, CenterPoint Energy has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion.

Buying $100 In CNP: If an investor had bought $100 of CNP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $212.35 today based on a price of $37.14 for CNP at the time of writing.

CenterPoint Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.