May 22, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CenterPoint Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CenterPoint Energy CNP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, CenterPoint Energy has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion.

Buying $100 In CNP: If an investor had bought $100 of CNP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $212.35 today based on a price of $37.14 for CNP at the time of writing.

CenterPoint Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CNP Logo
CNPCenterPoint Energy Inc
$37.14-0.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.17
Growth
79.05
Quality
47.67
Value
60.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved