May 22, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.46%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion.

Buying $100 In REGN: If an investor had bought $100 of REGN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,139.25 today based on a price of $596.85 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$596.85-1.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.16
Growth
-
Quality
13.77
Value
62.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved