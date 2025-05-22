May 22, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Antero Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.63%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,103.11 today based on a price of $39.05 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

