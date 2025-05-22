May 22, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In GameStop 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 78.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 93.18%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion.

Buying $100 In GME: If an investor had bought $100 of GME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,690.50 today based on a price of $29.73 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

