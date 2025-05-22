$1000 Invested In Imperial Oil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.29%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In IMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of IMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,367.41 today based on a price of $70.49 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.