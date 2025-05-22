Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.76 6.98 3.33 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.62 2.10 2.16 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.02 3.80 3.15 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 64.01 26.36 5.89 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 195.57 11.37 1.62 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.22 1.49 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.21 6.66 3.40 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.49 1.33 0.52 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.02 4.21 3.16 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.83 4.45 2.75 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 11.19 3.40 0.99 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% Macy's Inc 5.61 0.71 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 68.71 3.61 1.03 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.97 0.23 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 125 7.56 0.32 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.32 5.52 1.82 6.01% $8.04 $17.84 4.66%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

At 32.76 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.98 which exceeds the industry average by 1.26x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.33 , which is 1.83x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 0.22% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.41x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.66%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, Amazon.com has a lower return on equity compared to its industry peers, which may indicate lower profitability. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry.

