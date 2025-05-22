May 22, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Capital One Finl COF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.23%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion.

Buying $100 In COF: If an investor had bought $100 of COF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $284.16 today based on a price of $186.98 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$186.940.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.99
Growth
64.44
Quality
74.42
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved