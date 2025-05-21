Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kirby Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.31%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEX: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,038.35 today based on a price of $107.91 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

