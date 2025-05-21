May 21, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Parker Hannifin 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.8%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In PH: If an investor had bought $1000 of PH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,684.13 today based on a price of $661.78 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
