Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Baker Hughes Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Baker Hughes BKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.01%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion.

Buying $100 In BKR: If an investor had bought $100 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.92 today based on a price of $36.69 for BKR at the time of writing.

Baker Hughes's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

