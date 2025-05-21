May 21, 2025 12:51 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In GEO Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GEO Group GEO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.6%. Currently, GEO Group has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion.

Buying $100 In GEO: If an investor had bought $100 of GEO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.96 today based on a price of $27.06 for GEO at the time of writing.

GEO Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

GEO Logo
GEOThe GEO Group Inc
$27.501.29%

Overview
