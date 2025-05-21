$100 Invested In Universal Health Services 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Universal Health Services UHS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.94%. Currently, Universal Health Services has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion.

Buying $100 In UHS: If an investor had bought $100 of UHS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $665.00 today based on a price of $195.50 for UHS at the time of writing.

Universal Health Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.