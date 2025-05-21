May 21, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Take-Two Interactive Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.68%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,212.73 today based on a price of $230.34 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TTWO Logo
TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software Inc
$230.34-3.01%

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

