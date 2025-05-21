May 21, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Nutanix 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.13%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,320.16 today based on a price of $81.05 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

