Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Exxon Mobil Stock In The Last 5 Years

Exxon Mobil XOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.88%. Currently, Exxon Mobil has a market capitalization of $453.44 billion.

Buying $100 In XOM: If an investor had bought $100 of XOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $227.66 today based on a price of $104.50 for XOM at the time of writing.

Exxon Mobil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
