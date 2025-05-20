Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 20 Years

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.88%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion.

Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,175.99 today based on a price of $446.03 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

