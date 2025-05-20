May 20, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cigna Group Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Cigna Group CI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.12%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion.

Buying $100 In CI: If an investor had bought $100 of CI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $987.54 today based on a price of $325.00 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

