$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mattel MAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.21%. Currently, Mattel has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion.

Buying $100 In MAT: If an investor had bought $100 of MAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.20 today based on a price of $20.10 for MAT at the time of writing.

Mattel's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

