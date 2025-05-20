May 20, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Watts Water Technologies WTS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.4%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,103.72 today based on a price of $246.46 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WTSWatts Water Technologies Inc
Overview
