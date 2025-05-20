Industry Comparison: Evaluating Amazon.com Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.58 7.16 3.41 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.54 2.09 2.15 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.24 3.87 3.21 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 63.43 26.12 5.84 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 194 11.28 1.60 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.23 1.49 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.41 6.74 3.44 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.77 1.44 0.55 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.38 4.37 3.28 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.84 4.45 2.75 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 11.24 3.41 0.99 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% Nordstrom Inc 14.16 3.61 0.28 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.81 0.74 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 72 3.78 1.08 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.61 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 123 7.44 0.31 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 40.58 5.41 1.73 6.75% $7.59 $16.86 4.25%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.58 , which is 0.83x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.16 , which is 1.32x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.41 , which is 1.97x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 0.96% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 4.81x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.67x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.25%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, Amazon.com's performance is lower than its industry peers, reflecting less efficient use of equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational and financial performance relative to competitors in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.