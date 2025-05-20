Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.46 10.60 12.69 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 37.47 26.76 8.18 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 139.18 20.94 18.68 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 109.77 20.18 16.07 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.11 40.85 13.19 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.66 7.79 4.52 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 290.10 13.38 14.73 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 106.04 24.18 8.09 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.14 2.87 5.68 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28 9.99 8.17 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.52 6.27 3.46 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.07 13.71 1.30 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 100.62 1.96 3.23 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.44 28.20 1.72 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 79.47 16.7 8.23 9.51% $0.66 $1.36 11.34%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 35.46 is lower than the industry average by 0.45x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.6 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.63x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.69 , which is 1.54x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.24% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.34%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential, outperforming industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.