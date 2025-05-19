May 19, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.15%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,206.03 today based on a price of $328.98 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$328.98-0.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.80
Growth
63.05
Quality
87.39
Value
18.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved