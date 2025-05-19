May 19, 2025 7:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brinker International Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Brinker International EAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.51%. Currently, Brinker International has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In EAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,083.67 today based on a price of $149.05 for EAT at the time of writing.

Brinker International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
