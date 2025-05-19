May 19, 2025 6:01 PM 1 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: PG&E

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

In the current market session, PG&E Inc. PCG share price is at $17.86, after a 0.05% drop. Over the past month, the stock spiked by 1.72%, but over the past year, it actually decreased by 6.24%. With good short-term performance like this, and questionable long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

PG&E P/E Ratio Analysis in Relation to Industry Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

PG&E has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 19.67 of the Electric Utilities industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

PCG Logo
PCGPG&E Corp
$17.86-0.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.60
Growth
88.94
Quality
-
Value
77.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsBZI-PE
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved