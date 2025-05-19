$1000 Invested In Expedia Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Expedia Group EXPE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXPE: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXPE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,148.94 today based on a price of $165.49 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Expedia Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.