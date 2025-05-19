May 19, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Trade Desk 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Trade Desk TTD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.0%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTD: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,513.96 today based on a price of $74.41 for TTD at the time of writing.

Trade Desk's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

