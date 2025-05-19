Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.11 10.49 12.56 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 37.67 26.90 8.22 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 141.14 21.23 18.94 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 109.03 20.04 15.96 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.04 40.78 13.17 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.97 7.83 4.57 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 293.13 13.51 14.89 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 105.98 24.16 8.08 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.38 2.90 5.72 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.99 9.98 8.17 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.70 6.29 3.48 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.24 13.86 1.31 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 103.75 2.02 3.33 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 57.85 28.90 1.76 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 80.22 16.8 8.28 9.51% $0.65 $1.36 11.16%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.11 significantly below the industry average by 0.44x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.49 , which is 0.62x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.56 , which is 1.52x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.24% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 62.63x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.16%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.