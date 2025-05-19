May 19, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wintrust Financial WTFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.96%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,127.16 today based on a price of $120.68 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
