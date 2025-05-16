May 16, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Wells Fargo 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.04%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In WFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,998.03 today based on a price of $75.15 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$75.15-0.58%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.15
Growth
27.39
Quality
50.11
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved