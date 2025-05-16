May 16, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AerCap Holdings AER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.24%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In AER: If an investor had bought $1000 of AER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,869.61 today based on a price of $113.07 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
