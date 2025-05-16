Here's How Much $100 Invested In Amphenol 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.19%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion.

Buying $100 In APH: If an investor had bought $100 of APH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,317.61 today based on a price of $87.00 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

