Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 10 Years

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.07%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $699.80 billion.

Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $523.24 today based on a price of $365.12 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

V Logo
VVisa Inc
$365.120.78%

Overview
