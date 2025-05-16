If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.04%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $681.71 billion.

Buying $100 In LLY: If an investor had bought $100 of LLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $479.48 today based on a price of $759.00 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.