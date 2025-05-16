$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moodys MCO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.26%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $22,132.15 today based on a price of $487.35 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

