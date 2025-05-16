In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.86 41.45 25.63 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 107.70 15.67 20.57 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 83.93 3.22 6.77 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.57 10.40 10.75 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.57 6.04 4.06 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 177.43 20.51 35.30 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 72.56 3.21 12.13 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 22.83 2.19 3.44 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.95 10.41 14.47 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.99 1.31 1.97 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.44 2.16 1.12 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% First Solar Inc 15.82 2.44 4.70 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 12.80 1.54 2.51 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.92 2.32 2.86 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.25 1.87 2.94 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1986 16.36 32.09 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 135.29 2.16 2.01 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Universal Display Corp 31.83 4.39 11.25 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 141.22 10.15 14.78 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 164.39 6.46 10.21 2.87% $4.06 $3.93 16.08%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

At 45.86 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 41.45 relative to the industry average by 6.42x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.63 , which is 2.51x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.36x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 16.08%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry counterparts, showcasing strong financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.