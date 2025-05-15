May 15, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Alamos Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.67%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,014.78 today based on a price of $24.48 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

